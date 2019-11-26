Tyler Reese Tritt, George Ducas, Aaron Copeland and Cody Cannon are among music artists scheduled to perform free shows in December at Track 5, a new country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tritt is the daughter of country music artist Travis Tritt and burst onto the scene in 2012 when she teamed with her dad for a version of the Patty Smyth and Don Henley song “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.” A YouTube video of their duet has attracted more than 11 million views.
Both Tritts will perform Dec. 5 at the Hard Rock. Travis Tritt will perform at The Joint as part of the casino’s country gold series. After his show, Tyler Reese Tritt will perform at Track 5. She started her touring career in 2018 by opening for her father and now tours on her own. She is writing and recording a first release that is scheduled for arrival late next year.
Ducas, a country music artist whose biggest single was “Lipstick Promises,” will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 12. In addition to other chart singles, Ducas also has written hits for artists like Garth Brooks, Sara Evans, the Eli Young Band, the Randy Rogers Band, Gary Allan, the Dixie Chicks and Trisha Yearwood. His latest project, “Yellow Rose Motel,” was released this year.
Copeland will perform 9 p.m. Dec. 14 and will brings his honky tonk influence to Track 5. At age 20, the Fort Worth native secured a position with the Casey Donahew Band playing keys and guitar, singing harmony vocals and eventually co-writing songs for the band with frontman Casey Donahew. He later joined Sam Riggs and the Night People where he continued to grow a fan base. Then, drawing on his experience playing honky tonks with his dad and brother, Copeland branched out on his own. Two recently released EPs are available.
Cannon, the frontman for Whiskey Myers, will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 18. Whiskey Myers released a self-titled album in September. Cannon wrote songs like “Die Rockin’” for the album.
Track 5. offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.