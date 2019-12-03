Cain's Ballroom

Umphrey's McGee will make a 2020 appearance at Cain's Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Umphrey's McGee will perform Sunday, April 19 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

