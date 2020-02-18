Mickey Gilley

Country singer Mickey Gilley will team with Johnny Lee for a new tour that will bring them to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. AP Photo/Pat Sullivan

 PAT SULLIVAN

The "Urban Cowboy" craze, mechanical bulls and all, spread across the land after the film was released in 1980. One of the things that helped make the movie a hit was a monster, triple-platinum soundtrack.

You can hear some of those songs performed live when Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee hit the road for a new tour that will bring them to Hard Rock Live Tulsa for a May 23 show.

Tickets, which are $19.50 and go on sale Feb. 27, will be available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Gilley and Lee have combined for 38 chart singles with 20 No. 1 hits, including Gilley’s “Room Full of Roses” and “Don’t the Girls all Get Prettier at Closing Time” and Lee’s “Cherokee Fiddle” and “Lookin’ for Love.”

