The "Urban Cowboy" craze, mechanical bulls and all, spread across the land after the film was released in 1980. One of the things that helped make the movie a hit was a monster, triple-platinum soundtrack.
You can hear some of those songs performed live when Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee hit the road for a new tour that will bring them to Hard Rock Live Tulsa for a May 23 show.
Tickets, which are $19.50 and go on sale Feb. 27, will be available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. Also, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Gilley and Lee have combined for 38 chart singles with 20 No. 1 hits, including Gilley’s “Room Full of Roses” and “Don’t the Girls all Get Prettier at Closing Time” and Lee’s “Cherokee Fiddle” and “Lookin’ for Love.”