Hundreds of music artists have been nominated and the first round of online voting is under way for the third annual Oilfire Tulsa Music Awards, created to recognize the best of the Tulsa music scene.
Winners will be honored during an April 11 awards ceremony and show at Cain’s Ballroom. The best music artists, radio personalities, DJs, promoters, producers, venues, studios and events will be recognized.
Vote this month to determine the top four in each category. Among performer categories: the home away from home award, cover/tribute artist of the year, pop artist, new artist, solo acoustic artist, punk artist, heartland artist, breakout artist, country artist, R&B/soul artist, rock/alternative artist, christian artist, rap/hip hop artist, metal artist, jazz artist and blues artist.
Winners also will be selected for album/EP of the year, single of the year and music video of the year.
Voters will decide the top four in each category. In March, a final round of online voting will determine award winners.
To vote or read more about the Oilfire Tulsa Music Awards, go to www.tulsamusicawards.com
A portion of all sponsorships and ticket sales will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
