The country music group Shenandoah and red dirt rocker Wade Bowen will be among performers during free and open-to-the-public shows in November at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Bowen will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. His signature sound – Texas flavor with a mix of country, blues, rock and Americana – first arrived on the scene in 2002 with his debut album, “Try Not to Listen.” Since then, Bowen has followed up with albums like “Lost Hotel,” “If We Ever Make It Home” and “Hold My Beer, Vol. 1.”
The Texas native’s newest album, “Solid Ground,” was released last year and features songs like “Acuna,” “So Long Sixth Street” and “Day of the Dead.”
Shenandoah will perform 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” “I Want To Be Loved Like That” and the Grammy-winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” with Alison Krauss.
In 2018, Shenandoah released “Reloaded,” the band's first new album in two decades, to celebrate a 30th anniversary. The album’s debut single, “Noise,” marked Shenandoah’s first release to radio in 20 years and hit the top 30.
Track 5 offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
For more information on live music entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s The Joint, Riffs and Midnight Joker Comedy Club, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.