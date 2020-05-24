Ray Bingham, standing in his Rogers County home, booked Patsy Cline for Tulsa concerts in the 1960s, including her first show after a serious car accident in 1961. A framed letter from Cline's mother hangs on a wall behind him. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Floral tributes in the shapes of musical instruments, cowboy hats and boots formed a backdrop at memorial services in Nashville after Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas and Randy Hughes were killed in a 1963 plane crash. AP file
Ray Bingham, who booked Patsy Cline for Tulsa performances in the 1960s, framed (with blue background) a two-page letter that was sent to him by Cline's mother following the country music legend's death. A framed letter from Garth Brooks also hangs on the wall. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Loretta Lynn has written a book about fellow country music legend Patsy Cline. Courtesy/David McClister Photographry
Patsy Cline performs at the Grand Old Opry. AP file
“Me & Patsy: Kickin’ Up Dust” is a book about Loretta Lynn’s friendship with Patsy Cline.
Floral tributes in the shapes of musical instruments, cowboy hats and boots formed a backdrop at memorial services in Nashville after Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas and Randy Hughes were killed in a 1963 plane crash. AP file
This advertisement for a Patsy Cline show appeared in the Tulsa World in July 1961.
This advertisement appeared in the Tulsa World before Patsy Cline’s 1961 performance in Tulsa.
Loretta Lynn points to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star during induction ceremonies in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 8, 1978. Lynn has written a book about her friendship with Patsy Cline. AP file
Loretta Lynn was distraught after her husband died in 1996.
The country music legend found comfort by listening to a Patsy Cline concert that had been recorded in Tulsa.
Listening to the recording transported Lynn to a happier time — a time when her best gal pal was still alive.
“It’s hard to find a girlfriend like that,” Lynn said of her relationship with Cline. “If you don’t have a girlfriend like that, then work at it because, when you find one, it’s the greatest thing you can have. A friend is the greatest thing you can have in this world.”
Lynn wrote about their too brief but enduring friendship in a new book, “Me & Patsy: Kickin’ Up Dust.” She discussed the friendship in a recent phone interview with the Tulsa World.
Cline was only 30 when she died in a March 5, 1963, airplane crash. She almost lost her life in a car accident two years earlier.
On June 14, 1961, Cline and her brother were returning home from a shopping trip. A car traveling the opposite direction attempted to pass on a double yellow line. The result was a head-on collision. Thrown into the windshield, Cline suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, and her face was “cut up awful,” according to Lynn.
Cline was still on crutches when she resumed her career. Here’s a slice of Oklahoma music history for you: Her first gig after the car wreck was in Tulsa. On July 29, 1961, she performed at the Cimarron Ballroom.
The date had been booked before the car accident. Cline’s doctor didn’t want her to go. She went anyway.
“That was Patsy,” Lynn wrote. “If she wanted to do something, nobody could stop her. She said, ‘What them doctors don’t know won’t hurt ’em.’ ”
Cline belted out hits like “I’ll Fall to Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight” for those who purchased $1.50 tickets to the “comeback” show.
“I’m kind of out of wind,” Cline told the audience at one point. “This is the first time I have worked since I got out of the hospital.”
Considering the damage (including cracked ribs and a dislocated hip) inflicted by the car accident, Cline had to be in pain while forging ahead with her performance.
“I just don’t know how she did it,” Lynn said. “But she did it and she did a great job.”
The show was recorded, but it wasn’t until decades later that it became a live album. MCA Records released “Live at the Cimarron Ballroom” on July 29, 1997 — exactly 36 years after the show date.
The power of Patsy: The album charted, peaking at No. 32.
‘We were sisters’
Something positive happened as a result of Cline’s horrific automobile accident. It led to Cline and Lynn becoming friends.
They didn’t know each other before the crash, but Lynn had admired Cline ever since seeing her for the first time on a black-and-white TV set that was purchased on a payment plan. At the time, Lynn hadn’t yet followed Cline into the music business. Lynn and her husband were just a couple of working folks on a dairy farm.
If you want the movie version of Lynn’s story, watch “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” If you want the movie version of Cline’s story, watch “Sweet Dreams.” But if you want a first-person account of their shared adventures, read Lynn’s book.
Lynn wrote that she was “pretty tore up” after learning Cline had been hurt in a car accident. Lynn responded by singing “I’ll Fall to Pieces” on a radio program. She dedicated the song to Cline, who heard the broadcast because her husband, Charlie Dick, sneaked a radio into the hospital.
Cline urged her spouse to go find this singer. Mission accomplished: Lynn visited Cline’s bedside the next day. Is there such a thing as friendship at first sight?
“She looked at me and I looked at her and I knew we were together,” Lynn said. “We knew we were sisters.”
Cline became the big sister Lynn never had in Butcher Holler or anywhere else. Cline taught Lynn how to dress for performances, how to shave her legs (the coal miner’s daughter had never done it before) and how to deal with butt-pinchers in the entertainment industry. Cline tried to teach Lynn how to drive a car but decided it was a task better suited for someone else. Bottom line, Cline was Lynn’s champion.
“The truth is, if you have a girlfriend on your side, somebody who knows the real you and believes in you, no matter what, it can make all the difference in the world,” Lynn wrote.
Lynn was, and is, fiercely loyal to Cline. There’s a funny story in the book about how Lynn got rid of a woman who flirted with Cline’s husband. After Cline’s death, some in the country music business were smack-talking her in the dressing room of an awards show. Lynn heard more than she could stand and threatened to take the gossips to “Fist City.”
Lynn was a mother of four at a young age. She became pregnant with twins after Cline’s death. One of the twins was named Peggy. The other was named after you-know-who.
“There was no doubt in my mind, one of them was going to be Patsy,” Lynn said.
The book exists because of the “other” Patsy. Mother and daughter agreed all the Cline stories needed to be shared.
“My daughter, Patsy, and I were just sitting around talking and we decided to do it,” Lynn said. “We were just carrying on a conversation and we looked at one another and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ ”
Lynn said there are so many good stories about Cline that not all of them made it into the book.
“One day, maybe we’ll write a bigger one and get them all in,” she said. “Then I’m going to tell some stories on Little Patsy.”
Good medicine
Ray Bingham was a witness to history. Bingham, who booked Cline’s 1961 show at the Cimarron Ballroom, watched from a table up close as Cline performed for the first time after her car wreck.
Bingham, interviewed Thursday at his home, recalled that Cline was “pretty bruised up” when she arrived in Tulsa. He spent an entire afternoon with Cline and conducted a radio interview with her at a local station.
“We just had a heck of a good time,” he said. “She was just like one of the guys.”
The show itself? Said Bingham: “She did three or four songs on crutches and then she sat on a stool and swung the crutch around and kept time with her music.”
In hindsight, it seems random — and simultaneously a triumph — that the concert was preserved on tape.
Bingham said in a 1997 interview with Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley that there was a booth above the ballroom that owner Leon McAuliffe (his band backed Cline) used for radio broadcasts. That booth was equipped with a reel-to-reel player. Many shows at the ballroom were recorded, including the Cline show.
After the 1997 story was published, Cline’s mother wrote Bingham a letter asking if he could please send a copy of the 1961 radio interview. He obliged. Now, the faded letter is framed and hangs on a wall at his home.
Not long after Cline’s death, her husband asked Bingham for recordings of her Tulsa performances. Bingham sent tapes of three Cline shows.
Also killed in the plane crash that took Cline’s life were pilot Randy Hughes and entertainers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins, husband of Oklahoma country music artist Jean Shepard. Lynn wrote that thousands of fans surrounded the site of a prayer service for those who had died.
“I’d never seen so many flowers,” she said. “Thousands and thousands of ’em. You wouldn’t believe it.”
Lynn and Cline’s husband helped each other through the tragedy by listening to a tape of Cline’s newest album. Lynn wrote that she laid down beside Charlie on the floor and they cried together while listening.
Lynn was in no mood to listen to a record after her husband, “Doo,” died in 1996. But Cline’s husband insisted. He popped in a CD of an old/new live album that was going to be released. It was a recording of Cline’s 1961 performance at the Cimarron Ballroom. Listening to it resulted in laughs, tears and an acknowledgement from Lynn that hearing Patsy talk and sing was good medicine.
“Me and Charlie needed that, you know?” Lynn said. “Both of us needed it.”
Lynn was asked during the phone interview what she misses, still, about Cline.
“Friendship,” she said. “You have only one that you can trust like that. She’s the one.”
Lynn dedicated the book to all the women who haven’t yet found their special friendship.
“Keep looking,” she said. “It’s out there.”
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
