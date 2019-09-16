House Concerts Unlimited announced that decorated blues musician Watermelon Slim and opening act Seth Lee Jones will perform Friday, Sept. 20 at the Stone Church, 4225 W. 5th St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Suggested donation is $20 at the door and day of show or $15 in advance through PayPal. RSVPs are required, as seating is limited. A PayPal donation will serve as an RSVP. To save a spot, go to http://houseconcertsunlimited.blogspot.com/. If you plan to pay at the door, please RSVP to scottaypoet@gmail.com.
Some finger food items and beverages will be provided, but any food contributions are appreciated.
Bill “Watermelon Slim” Homans has earned multiple blues awards and in 2007 was inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame. A Paste magazine writer once called him the most exciting and authentic blues performer he had heard in years.
Jones is a guitar player that could easily share a stage with some of the great slide players on the planet, according to a news advisory.
Said Scott Aycock of House Concers Unlimited: “If you have never had the opportunity to hear Seth work his magic on the guitar, which by the way, is a custom guitar he built, this young artist knows his way around a fret board and he writes and sings in a voice that comes from deep within and resonates in a tone that seems to link him to some of the best blues singers in the world. We are fortunate to have such a talent in our own backyard and I am excited to introduce him to those of you haven’t heard heard his music before.”