Tulsa's River Spirit Casino Resort is among tour stops for "We Will Rock You," a musical based on the songs of Queen.
The musical will arrive Oct. 18 at Paradise Cove inside the casino. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
According to information at queenonline.com, "We Will Rock You" tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock.
Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock.
The idea for the musical came after a 1996 meeting between Robert De Niro and musicians Brian May and Roger Taylor. De Niro's daughter was a Queen fan. The actor asked May and Taylor had ever thought of creating a musical based on Queen's songs.
Since 2002, over 15 million theatre-goers in 17 countries have experienced the musical.