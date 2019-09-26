Guthrie Green’s third annual Soul Fest is being relocated to the Cox Business Center’s Exhibit Hall C.
The free Saturday, Sept. 28 event, originally scheduled outdoors at Guthrie Green, was moved indoors due to rain in the weather forecast. Soul Fest, a family-friendly festival that features live music and is intended as a tribute to Tulsa sports and music figure Wayman Tisdale, is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“In three years of event planning, this is Guthrie Green’s first signature event we’ve had to relocate due to weather,” Heather Wimberly, Guthrie Green’s vice president of operations, said in a news release.
“Soul Fest is one of our biggest events of the year — we’re not going to let rain stop us. We’re having a party this Saturday, and are excited to partner with our friends at Cox Business Center for this iconic event.”
Performers include headliner and R&B Hall of Fame inductees The Whispers. Opening for The Whispers will be Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and producer Jody Watley. Oklahoma R&B artist Faye Moffett will be highlighted as Soul Fest’s local talent.
Seating will be provided and food and drinks will be available to purchase.
The Cox Business Center is located at 100 Civic Center in downtown Tulsa.
For full event details and updated venue information, visit www.guthriegreen.com, or email info@guthriegreen.com