...WINTER STORM TO WIND DOWN THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW WILL INCREASE LATE
AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND JUST
SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID TO
LATE EVENING. STORM TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS FROM 3 TO 6 INCHES WILL
BE COMMON.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, AND BENTON COUNTY
IN FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245-
1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST
ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG.
&&
Hank Williams Jr., shown during a 2019 performance in Tulsa, and Willie Nelson will be the headliners at the Born & Raised Music Festival near Pryor. The inaugural festival will take place in June. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Hank Williams Jr. and Willie Nelson & Family will be among headliners at a new music festival at the site where the Rocklahoma music festival is held annually.
The Born & Raised Music Festival is billed as a new “outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music camping experience” and will take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. The inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival will be Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, with a prefestival party Friday, June 5. It will take place two weeks after Rocklahoma, which is scheduled for May 22-24.
Announced by AEG Presents, which also produces Rocklahoma, the Born & Raised Music Festival will feature more than 25 acts, including Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, the Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings and Parker McCollum.
“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and red dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of red dirt,” festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said in a news release.
“These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised.
“When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”
Presale passes will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12, with early bird prices on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Weekend general admission passes start at $89.50, with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages, which start at $469.50, include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select to-be-announced artists, catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also are available.
Born & Raised partnered with GovX to provide discount passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50.
The June 5 party will be available to anyone with a weekend pass. Lineup details will be announced later. To sign up for the presale, view full pricing/package details and purchase passes, go to bornandraisedfestival.com. Payment plans are available.
May 2018 gallery: Willie Nelson brings his musical talents to the BOK Center
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389