...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT
TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ALONG THE I-44 CORRIDOR...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...PERIODIC LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE
THROUGH THE DAY AND INTO THE EVENING HOURS. THE SNOW MAY
BE HEAVY AT TIMES LATE THIS MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY
AFTERNOON. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES
CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY
FORECAST ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...THROUGH MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE,
ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY
THROUGH THE DAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
&&
Hank Williams Jr., shown during a 2019 performance in Tulsa, and Willie Nelson will be headliners at the Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor. The inaugural festival will take place in June. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Hank Williams, Jr. and Willie Nelson & Family will be among headliners at a new music festival that will be held at the same site as the Rocklahoma music festival.
The Born & Raised Music Festival is billed as a new “outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music camping experience” and will take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. The inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival will take Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 with a special pre-festival party Friday, June 5. It will take place two weeks after Rocklahoma, which is scheduled May 22-24.
Announced by AEG Presents, which also produces Rocklahoma, the Born & Raised Music Festival will feature more than 25 acts, including Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, the Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings and Parker McCollum.
“Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and red dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of red dirt,” festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said in a news release.
“These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day.”
Pre-sale passes will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12 with early bird prices on-sale to the public Friday, 10 a.m. Feb. 14.
Weekend general admission passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages, which start at $469.50, include up-close reserved seating and VIP parking plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select to-be-announced artists, catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options also are available.
Born & Raised partnered with GovX to provide discount passes for military and first responders starting at $79.50.
The June 5 pre-party will be available to anyone with a weekend pass. Lineup details will be announced later.
To sign up for the pre-sale, view full pricing/package details and to purchase passes, go to www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Payment plans are available, according to the news release.
May 2018 gallery: Willie Nelson brings his musical talents to the BOK Center
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
WOW! Beat Spring Prices!!! Patios, Decks, Sunrooms & Garages, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.