Woody Guthrie Center

Hamilton Loomis will give guitar lessons over a two-day period in November at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center. Tulsa World file

Texas guitarist/artist Hamilton Loomis is teaching a 2-day guitar clinic (Practical Guitar) Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Woody Guthrie Center. Hours are 1-4 p.m.

A news release said Loomis will share insight on his playing style and approach to the guitar, and most importantly, will offer many practical techniques and shortcuts that have helped him through his journey, including some guaranteed "rut-breakers."

The $75 cost includes both days. For information go to http://www.hamiltonloomis.com/guitartulsa

