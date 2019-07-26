Grammy-winning harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite will be among performers at an upcoming harmonica convention in Tulsa.
The 56th annual Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica (SPAH) will take place Aug. 13-17 at the Hyatt Regency. According to a news release, more than 500 musicians, harmonica enthusiasts, teachers and vendors are expected to attend.
Musselwhite will headline a Friday, Aug. 16, show, and Mo Vint’s Harmonicats will perform at the Aug. 17 awards banquet and concert. The convention will feature seminars, workshops, teach-ins, vendor displays, jams and open mic sessions, plus afternoon performances.
Registration will be open daily starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, before a 3:30 p.m. opening ceremony that will feature music by local swing band The Round Up Boys.
Daily, evening show and full convention tickets are available to the public. The preliminary schedule can be found at spah.org. A free-to-the-public concert Wednesday, Aug. 14, will feature Yvonnick Prené, LC Williams and The Driver, plus many local and national performers. Another free concert the morning of Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature Likewise.
Local youth are invited to attend the SPAH Youth Outreach on the final two mornings of the convention. A free program sponsored by Hohner and Seydel, the youth outreach will provide each youth with a free harmonica and a boxed lunch. Renowned performer and educator Joe Filiski will teach youths about the harmonica at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. At 10:30 a.m. on closing day, SPAH youth leadership will combine forces with an instructor to introduce local youths to the harmonica, share how music changed their lives and teach youths to play.