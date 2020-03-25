A song written by Oklahoman Jimmy Webb and recorded by Glen Campbell has been inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.
The song is “Wichita Lineman” and the honor was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who inducted the recording along with two dozen others because of cultural, historic and aesthetic importance to the nation’s recorded sound heritage.
“‘Wichita Lineman’ is the ultimate expression of the musical and spiritual bond between my husband Glen and his songwriting soulmate Jimmy Webb,” Kim Campbell, Campbell’s widow, said in a news release. “Despite ‘Wichita Lineman’ being such an important song for Glen it was also one of his favorites and I know he’d be so thrilled and honored to have his original recording preserved in the Library of Congress.”
Said Webb: “I’m humbled and, at the same time for Glen, I am extremely proud. I wish there was some way I could reach him to say, ‘Glen, you know they’re doing this. They are putting our music in a mountain — it will be preserved for all time.”
Webb was born in Elk City. "Wichita Lineman" was written by Webb in 1968 and it was the title track of Campbell’s 12th album, released by Capitol Records in November of 1968.
The song was created after Campbell asked Webb to write another geographical song following the success of the Grammy Award-winning “By The Time I Get To Phoenix.”
Webb, according to information about the song's origin in the news release, thought back to an indelible image etched in his memory that he once saw while driving through rural Oklahoma. He saw a solitary lineman working on a telephone pole amid an endless line of poles and the loneliness and longing a man like that might feel.
On deadline to deliver the song, Webb turned in a version that he felt was unfinished, warning producer and arranger Al De Lory that he needed to add a third verse. Unbeknownst to him, Campbell, who said he cried upon hearing it because he was homesick, recorded it immediately, adding a bass guitar interlude to complete the song.
The release said Webb initially assumed Campbell didn’t like the song since he hadn’t received any feedback so was surprised to find out from Campbell when he ran into him several weeks later that he had recorded it.
"Wichita Lineman" was a crossover hit for Campbell that went to No. 3 on the pop chart and topped the country and adult contemporary charts for weeks. The song helped propel the album of the same name to multi-platinum status, selling more than two million copies and becoming Campbell’s first No. 1 album (it stayed atop the album chart for five weeks).
Rolling Stone ranked "Wichita Lineman" No. 195 on its list of “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time” and No. 16 on its list of the “100 Greatest Country Songs Of All Time.” In 2000, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Campbell died in 2017 following a courageous years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Last month, the Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage opened in Nashville. The museum celebrates Campbell’s life and legacy. For more information, go to GlenCampbellMuseum.com.