ZZ TOP

ZZ Top is returning to the River Spirit Hotel and Casino's Paradise Cove. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 ZZ TOP

ZZ Top, one of the few classic rock and roll groups with its original lineup intact, is returning to Tulsa for a Nov. 8 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets go on sale July 19. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

In celebration of a 50th anniversary, ZZ Top release a greatest hits compilation (Goin’ 50) in June. The band was formed in 1969.

A news release for the Tulsa show said ZZ Top plays music that is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100-percent American in derivation. The band has continued to support the blues through various means, perhaps most visibly when the band was given a piece of wood from Muddy Waters’ shack in Clarksdale, Miss. The group had it made into a guitar, dubbed the “Muddywood,” then sent it on tour to raise money for the Delta Blues Museum.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389