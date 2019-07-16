ZZ Top, one of the few classic rock and roll groups with its original lineup intact, is returning to Tulsa for a Nov. 8 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale July 19. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
In celebration of a 50th anniversary, ZZ Top release a greatest hits compilation (Goin’ 50) in June. The band was formed in 1969.
A news release for the Tulsa show said ZZ Top plays music that is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100-percent American in derivation. The band has continued to support the blues through various means, perhaps most visibly when the band was given a piece of wood from Muddy Waters’ shack in Clarksdale, Miss. The group had it made into a guitar, dubbed the “Muddywood,” then sent it on tour to raise money for the Delta Blues Museum.