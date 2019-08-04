It’s no wonder that Natural Falls State Park in northeastern Oklahoma is referred to as one of the most spectacular destinations in the state. The showpiece of the park is the beautiful 77-foot waterfall surrounded by lush ground foliage and cascading trees.
Prior to the state purchasing the property in 1990, the area was privately-owned with a swimming pool and a garden. The former owners used it as an attraction and rest stop to lure weary road travelers off the highway.
Today, Natural Falls remains an extremely popular destination, one visited by people from not only across the country, but also from around the world. The 120-acre park is a well-known recreation stop along U.S. 412. Natural Falls is unique from other state parks because it is not water-based, although the water feature is of great interest. So to no one’s surprise, it is one of the more photogenic parks in the state. Although every state park has its unique photographic attraction, the dazzling waterfall surrounded by the tropical-like forest stands out from the rest.
As you can imagine, Natural Falls is a popular spot for weddings and, of course, for family gatherings.
“It’s a different sort of atmosphere,” said Kris Marek, director of Oklahoma State Parks. “We have shelters where people can gather for events and stay out of the weather just in case it rains.”
Also, there are accommodations for people who want to stay in the park overnight. “There is an RV campground, as well as tent camping at the park. The RV campground is in a very shaded area, which is always good for the Oklahoma summer heat, and the campground is nicely designed so there is an easy in and out,” Marek added.
For a different kind of accommodation at Natural Falls State Park, you can choose a yurt. A yurt is a large, circular, canvas tent that sits on a raised deck off the ground. Depending on the size of the yurt, they can accommodate as few as two and as many as eight people. Yurt amenities include beds, a refrigerator, coffee maker, microwave, skylights and, to rest comfortably during the summer months, they are air conditioned.
Whether you’re staying overnight or spending the day, the park is the best place to unplug and reconnect with nature, where you can walk and take in the beauty of your surroundings. The developed trail near the campgrounds is popular with visitors. It’s not a long hike in length, and you will find some elevation change. The trail that leads down to the falls and the viewing spots is picturesque but can be difficult for people with physical disabilities. There are places along the trail with elevation changes and rocky terrain.
During this time of year in Oklahoma, the trail walk can be a “cool” experience because the moisture from the falls creates a cooler environment, even in the heat. The environment around the base of the falls is tranquil and relaxing. Benches offer a place for quiet solitude while being mesmerized by the sound of the constant flow of the falls.
