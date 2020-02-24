Tulsa's Cox Business Convention Center will host Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson for a Nov. 12 event.
Tyson will present "The Search For Life in the Universe," a talk which will review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water and life in the cosmos, according to a news release announcing the event. It will take place in the Tulsa Ballroom inside the TCBC.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 and will be available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com, the box office at BOK Center or at the Osage Casino Box Office inside TCBC on event days. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the next business day the box office is open.
Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. Since 1996, he has been the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City. The center is part of the American Museum of Natural History, where Tyson founded the Department of Astrophysics in 1997 and has been a research associate in the department since 2003.