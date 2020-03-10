Netflix released today the action-packed trailer for its new docuseries called "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."
As previously reported, the series will chronicle the bizarre life and murder-for-hire trial of Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zoo operator, big-cat breeder and gubernatorial and presidential candidate.
Set to Edvard Grieg's iconic "In the Hall of the Mountain King," the trailer lays out the stranger-than-fiction circumstances of Joe Exotic's life in rural Oklahoma and the events that led up to his conviction for conspiring to kill the woman he came to regard as his nemesis. (Fair warning: The trailer features violence, strong language and some sexual and disturbing content.)
