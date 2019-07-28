When you seize your Tulsa World Scene Section on Sundays, be prepared for droll humor of “Carpe Diem,” the new single-panel comic joining the Tulsa World’s comics roster.
The comic will appear in the Sunday and daily editions of the Tulsa World, taking the place of the strip “Non Sequitur.”
“Carpe Diem” is the creation of self-proclaimed “moose-milker and bear-wrestler” Niklas Erikssen, a Swedish cartoonist who has been writing and drawing the strip for more than a decade.
“Carpe Diem,” which earned Sweden’s top prize for comics in 2008, is whimsically surreal, drawing some of its inspiration from such classic comics as “The Far Side,” “Bizarro,” “B.C.” and MAD magazine.
Aliens, animals, Vikings, primordial creatures, everyday people and even psychologists appear as characters in “Carpe Diem,” musing on everything from bathroom etiquette to apocalyptic fate, from what dolphins think about to the need for bicycle helmets in Heaven.
Eriksson was born, and has lived most of his life, in the city of Umea, on Sweden’s northern coast — a region, Eriksson often points out, that experiences six months of 24-hour darkness followed by six months of 24-hour daylight.
Such extremes have had an impact on Eriksson’s humor, which seeks the zaniness in the mundane, the giggles in the macabre.