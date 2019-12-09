The trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the summer 2020 movie sequel coming out in July, shows that the comedic ghost story is leaving New York City and coming to a small town in Oklahoma.
The new film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of filmmaker Ivan Reitman, and it's reportedly a direct sequel to the events of his dad's two movies, "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989).
The new film stars Carrie Coon as a woman who moves her son and daughter from the big city to a rural town in Oklahoma to live on land she's inherited from her father, who we see had a connection to the original Ghostbusters.
The movie was not filmed in Oklahoma, but largely in Canada.
As the trailer shows, earthquake-like rumblings and other strange events begin occurring in the small town, and the children discover strange things on the old farm, like Ghostbusters equipment.
The children are played by Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" and McKenna Grace, and their characters learn more about their discovery from their teacher and Ghostbusters fan played by Paul Rudd.
In a separate Oklahoma connection, Coon ("Gone Girl," "The Leftovers") is married to Tulsa native Tracy Letts, who also appears in the film in some capacity, as he's seen in the trailer holding a shovel inside a hardware store as the town rumbles.
The movie is expected to include appearances by Dan Ackroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, according to reports.