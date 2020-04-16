Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its arthouse moviegoers engaged, including offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings.”
While some are free, some have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema. More information about the virtual screenings can be found at circlecinema.org.
New virtual screenings this week
“Extra Ordinary”: This comedy-fantasy-horror features a driving instructor with supernatural abilities (Irish comedian-actor-author Maeve Higgins) who’s trying to save a friend’s daughter from the clutches of a rock star (Will Forte) whose fame has dimmed and is looking to re-emerge through a Satanic ritual. Starts Friday, April 17.
“Sorry We Missed You”: This acclaimed British domestic drama about a family’s financial woes comes from director Ken Loach (“The Wind That Shakes the Barley”). Starts Friday, April 17.
“Best of Catvideofest: Creature Comforts Edition!”: A 40-minute best-of collection from the festival’s multiple editions. Starts Friday, April 17.
“Fukry”: A free virtual screening of this romantic drama from director-producer-editor Blackhorse Lowe, who is best-known for making films set on the Navajo reservation. Lowe will take part in a Q-and-A following the screening set for 8 p.m. Monday, April 20. A screening link for this live event can be found at circlecinema.org.
Submissions continue through May 8 for a “Quarantine Cat Festival,” tentatively scheduled for June, with rowhouse.online/cats the website for submitting cat videos that can win prizes.
Continuing virtual screenings (find at circlecinema.org and click for rental)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50 percent proceeds to Circle Cinema are “Slay the Dragon” (a gerrymandering documentary), “The Whistlers” (a Romanian crime film) and “Once Were Brothers” (a music documentary about the Band, featuring Robbie Robertson), all from Magnolia Films; and the following Kino Lorber films: “Beanpole” (a Russian wartime drama), “Bacurau” (a Brazilian mystery) and three classic films from Hungarian director Istvan Szabo (“Mephisto,” “Confidence” and “Colonel Redl”).
Free streaming
The April 11 “Second Saturday Silents” event, with an 18-minute Buster Keaton short, “Cops,” can be streamed on the Circle Cinema YouTube channel, and with theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by Bill Rowland of the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
National Theatre Live is offering free screenings Thursdays of its live theater performances, including “Treasure Island” on April 16 and “Twelfth Night” on April 23. These events can be found online at nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home.