Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive 50% ticket credit, can be found online at circlecinema.org.
That’s also the place to find out about services including renting the theater’s marquee for special messages and a curbside concessions package sale.
Virtual screenings starting this week
“Blackfish”: This virtual documentary series continues with the 2013 film about the dangers and controversies surrounding killer whales being kept in captivity, which in this case is followed by a Q-and-A with the film’s director, Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice": Free screening through the Circle's website begins Thursday, June 4, for this documentary about the long career of the woman with one of the greatest voices in any musical style.
Continuing free virtual streaming: Buster Keaton classic “The General,” as May’s monthly silent-film event, on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube channel with accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the theater pipe organ; and “Bill’s Thud,” with introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced.
Continuing virtual screenings (Find these at circlecinema.org and click for rental.) Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% of proceeds to Circle Cinema are "Military Wives" (true story from "The Full Monty" director), "And Then We Danced" (foreign drama set in Georgia), "Corpus Christi" (Polish drama about ex-con's religious transformation), “Alice” (French romantic comedy-drama, SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner), “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” (documentary on New Yorker film critic), “Spaceship Earth” (Biosphere 2 documentary) and “The Times of Bill Cunningham” (documentary about the New York Times fashion photographer).