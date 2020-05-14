Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive 50% ticket credit, can be found at circlecinema.org.
That's also the place to find out about services including renting the theater's marquee for special messages and this weekend's curbside concessions package sale.
Virtual screenings starting this week
“Alice”: This French romantic comedy-drama won the Grand Jury Prize for narrative feature at the most recent South By Southwest event. Starts Friday, May 15.
“What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael”: A documentary on the legacy of Pauline Kael, the longtime New Yorker film critic who was as revered as she was controversial. Starts Friday, May 15.
"Spaceship Earth": Synopsis: "The true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth's ecosystem called Biosphere 2." Starts Friday, May 15.
"The Times of Bill Cunningham": Not the first documentary, and maybe not the last, that profiles the remarkable career of revered New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham. Starts Friday, May 15.
“Fukry”: A free virtual screening of this stoner romantic comedy from director-producer-editor Blackhorse Lowe, who is best-known for making films set on the Navajo reservation. Donations to Navajo pandemic relief efforts encouraged. Starts Friday, May 15.
Continuing free virtual streaming: The Buster Keaton classic “The General,” from 1926, as May's monthly silent-film event, on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube channel with accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the theater pipe organ; and “Bill’s Thud,” with an introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced. Click to watch this film on website.
Continuing virtual screenings
(Find these at circlecinema.org and click for rental.)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% of proceeds to Circle Cinema are "Crescendo" (a music-filled drama from Germany about a conductor creating an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra), "Roar" (cult classic with family living among untamed animals in Africa) and “The Booksellers” (documentary about New York City’s rare-book world).
