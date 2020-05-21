Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive 50% ticket credit, can be found at circlecinema.org.
That’s also the place to find out about services including renting the theater’s marquee for special messages and a curbside concessions package sale.
Virtual screenings starting this week
"Military Wives": Based on true events, from the director of "The Full Monty" and starring Kristin Scott-Thomas and Sharon Horgan. The story is that of a group of women, whose spouses are serving in Afghanistan, forming a choir group that becomes famous.
"Life Itself": This virtual documentary series continues with the 2014 film about film critic Roger Ebert, which in this case is followed by a conversation between his wife, Chaz Ebert, and the film's director, Steve James. Set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
“Shogun Assassin”: The theater on Sunday, May 24, will live-stream (for a $10 fee; go to cinema.36chambers.com/?ref=vxtgaqwpjk5) this 1980 Japanese action movie that includes rapper RZA providing live commentary during the film. Virtual “doors” open at 7:15 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:15 p.m. Customers will receive a link to the $10 live-stream 45 to minutes ahead of showtime.
"And Then We Danced": This foreign romantic drama in the Georgian language is a coming-of-age tale focused on a pair of competitive dancers.
"Corpus Christi": This Polish drama, about an ex-convict — who underwent a religious transformation in prison and upon release wants to minister a small parish — was nominated for the Oscar for best international feature film.
Continuing free virtual streaming: Buster Keaton classic “The General,” as May’s monthly silent-film event, on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube channel with accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the theater pipe organ; and “Bill’s Thud,” with introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced.
Continuing virtual screenings
(Find these at circlecinema.org and click for rental.)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% of proceeds to Circle Cinema are “Alice” (French romantic comedy-drama, SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner); “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael”: (documentary on New Yorker film critic); ”Spaceship Earth” (Biosphere 2 documentary); and ”The Times of Bill Cunningham” (documentary about New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham).