Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings.”
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and links to click-for-rental for streaming them can be found at circlecinema.org.
Virtual screenings starting this week
“To the Stars”: This movie set in 1960s Oklahoma was shot in the state, starring Kara Hayward (“Moonrise Kingdom”) and Liana Liberato (“If I Stay”) and telling the story of two young women and their relationship. Starts Friday, April 24, with an introduction by producer Kristin Mann.
“The Woman Who Loves Giraffes”: This documentary shows how, before Jane Goodall and before Dian Fossey, there was Anne Dagg in the 1950s who traveled to Africa to study the behavior of giraffes in the wild. Starts Friday, April 24.
“Beyond the Visible”: This documentary tells of Hilma af Klint, a woman who some claim was the first abstract artist a century ago and whose works are being rediscovered today to great acclaim. Starts Friday, April 24.
“Bill's Thud”: A free virtual screening, with an introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens, of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced. Starts Friday, April 24.
"American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel": A free live event set for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, as All Souls Unitarian Church and Contemporary Dialogs present this documentary, in which local ministers Carlton Pearson and Marlin Lavanhar are featured. Both of them, along with others, will take part in a post-film Q-and-A.
Submissions continue through May 8 for a “Quarantine Cat Festival,” tentatively scheduled for June, with rowhouse.online/cats the website for submitting cat videos that can win prizes.
Continuing virtual screenings (find at circlecinema.org and click for rental)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% proceeds to Circle Cinema are "Extra Ordinary" (Will Forte indie comedy-horror); "Sorry We Missed You" (British domestic drama); "Best of Catvideofest: Creature Comforts Edition"; “Slay the Dragon” (a gerrymandering documentary), “The Whistlers” (a Romanian crime film) and “Once Were Brothers” (a music documentary about The Band, featuring Robbie Robertson), all from Magnolia Films; and the following Kino Lorber films: “Beanpole” (a Russian wartime drama), “Bacurau” (a Brazilian mystery); and three classic films from Hungarian director Istvan Szabo (“Mephisto,” “Confidence” and “Colonel Redl”).
