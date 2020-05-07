Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings, and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive credit, can be found at circlecinema.org.
Virtual screenings starting this week
Free "Second Saturday Silents": The theater will present the Buster Keaton classic "The General," from 1926, as its monthly silent-film event online for free, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, and remaining on the Circle Cinema's Youtube channel afterward for future viewing. It includes accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the Circle's theater pipe organ.
"Shaolin vs. Wu Tang": The theater on Friday, May 8, will live-stream (for a $10 fee; go to cinema.36chambers.com) this 1983 Hong Kong action movie that includes rapper RZA (who adopted the film's name for his group Wu Tang Clan) providing live commentary during the film. "Doors" open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:15 p.m. Customers will receive a link to the live-stream 45 minutes ahead of showtime.
”Roar”: The cult-classic 1981 film, about a family living in Africa amid more than 100 untamed animals including lion and cheetahs, features Tippi Hedren and her daughter, Melanie Griffith. This is set as a Vimeo benefit screening, with 10 percent of ticket sales going to the Will Rogers Pioneer Assistance Fund, which benefits furloughed theater employees. The custom URL for Circle Cinema is: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/roarcirclecinema. Special features can also be played on the Vimeo site for the film, which will be available beginning Friday, May 8.
”Crescendo”: Synopsis for this German music-filled drama: "When a world-famous conductor accepts the job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra, he is quickly drawn into a tempest of sheer unsolvable problems." Starts Friday, May 8.
Continuing free virtual streaming: “Bill’s Thud,” with an introduction by Circle Cinema co-founder Clark Wiens of this personal story and Vietnam War-themed documentary that he produced. Click to watch on website.
Submissions continue through Friday, May 8, for a “Quarantine Cat Festival,” now scheduled for June 19, with rowhouse.online/cats the website for submitting cat videos that can win prizes.
Continuing virtual screenings
(Find at circlecinema.org and click for rental.)
Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% proceeds to Circle Cinema are "The Booksellers" (documentary about New York City's rare-book world), “To the Stars” (Oklahoma-filmed period drama), “The Woman Who Loved Giraffes” (researcher Anne Dagg documentary), “Beyond the Visible” (female abstract artist documentary).