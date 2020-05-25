Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN ARKANSAS TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON... CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW... CRAIG...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES... MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG... PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 75 TODAY AND TONIGHT AS AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE LIFTS UP INTO THE REGION. AREAL AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS BETWEEN 4 AND 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IF IT FALLS ON AREAS THAT HAVE SEEN HEAVY RAIN OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS. * IN ADDITION TO THE FLASH FLOODING, THE WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL WILL LIKELY LEAD TO AN INCREASE IN MAIN-STEM RIVER FLOODING, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE ILLINOIS AND POTEAU RIVER BASINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&