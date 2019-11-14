American-made cars, butt-kicking angels and British acting legends are the stars of new movies opening wide Friday in Tulsa theaters.
‘Ford v. Ferrari’
Racing history: Which carmaker will win Le Mans in 1966 — and who will come out on top in their own competition, Christian Bale or Matt Damon?
‘Charlie’s Angels’
An action-comedy reboot of the series/movies stars Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott (Jasmine in the new “Aladdin”) and is directed by Elizabeth Banks (who also plays Bosley).
‘The Good Liar’
Ian McKellen plays a con artist with a long career of swindling. Helen Mirren plays a wealthy widow that he meets online. But when they meet, will it be love, or will it be a long con?