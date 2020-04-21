My wife looked at me like I was crazy.
She gave a quizzical look at what I had in my hands.
The sticker label on a VHS tape said “NFL Draft 1990.” Another said “NFL Draft 1991.” The next said “NFL Draft 1992.”
You get the picture.
It was 1996, and I was ready to set up a new tape to record six hours of ESPN’s coverage of the “Player Selection Meeting,” best known as the draft, at which pro teams stock their rosters with the best of the college talent.
She wasn’t even my wife at the time, and lucky for me, she chuckled at the whole thing more than she cringed.
She could understand my wanting to see the “big names” get drafted, where my beloved Oklahoma Sooner stars would land and who my Dallas Cowboys would pick for me to cheer on the next season.
But once it got to the second day of multiple hours of coverage, and a third day, and players from Slippery Rock State were being chosen, well...
There’s only so much entertainment that even she could glean from ESPN draft host Chris Berman’s funny nicknames (example: fullback Mike “you’re in good hands with” Alstott). Or listening to so-called expert opinions from “draft guru” Mel Kiper while admiring his shiny pompadour/hair helmet styling.
Not everyone can hold up for three days of coverage about football that involves no games.
But over the years, more fans than ever have joined the party.
For me, this is my March Madness ... in April.
The draft’s popularity has grown to the point that it’s a major TV production. Its multiple days is shown on multiple networks.
Football is America’s passion, and the draft is a huge part of its year-round appeal.
I found friends who feel the same way, and we have gathered for our draft party for the past decade. I’m going to miss them this year. I will miss the football, friends, food and good-natured ribbing.
Building through the draft
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23, with the first round. It continues Friday and Saturday, April 24-25. Then analysis of the draft and assigning teams “grades” comes Sunday, April 26. And then...
You get the picture.
Watching the NFL draft in the early 1990s, sitting alone for hours prior to having a family, I was practicing my own style of social distancing.
The only things within 6 feet of me were the remote and an absurdly large sandwich.
To set up 1990: My Dallas Cowboys had just gone 1-15, rookie quarterback Troy Aikman was running for his life and needed help, and we had traded our biggest star, Herschel Walker, for a boatload of draft picks.
Now, at the draft, it was time to cash in those picks if the coach, Jimmy Johnson, and owner Jerry Jones knew what they were doing — and that was in question.
But then they turned a “Herschel Walker pick” into Emmitt Smith, and so many other picks became stars and key starters.
The results — winning three Super Bowls in four years — spoke for themselves, and I was convinced: Those with a gift for judging talent will build through the draft.
Yes, there are trades and free agency, but if you want to see how your team is planning for the long-term future, you look back on draft-day choices.
Considering the drought that “my team” has endured — not even a sniff of the Super Bowl in 24 years for the Cowboys — I have still found great enjoyment in the proceedings.
There’s the surprises. There’s the wheeling and dealing between teams, as if the billionaire owners are playing the world’s greatest poker game. There is hope — that “there’s always next year” dreaming that we do as fans.
There’s the gut-check moments, like when Aaron Rodgers sat there on camera at the 2005 draft thinking he might go No. 1, and instead, the cameras zoomed in on him, uncomfortable and shaking his head, until he’s picked hours later at No. 24.
The beauty of that: He’s been making the teams that passed on him pay for years.
Just like second-rounder Drew Brees, third-round choice Russell Wilson and the sixth-round GOAT, Tom Brady, pick No. 199 in 2000.
Those are some of the stories I love. Those and the stories we’ve been telling for the past decade at Dean Hartshorne’s draft party.
Party ... pandemic
The annual draft get-together is at Dean’s house, where he and his wife, Cristina, work every year to first turn his “fan cave” adorned in everything Kansas City Chiefs into a Super Bowl party zone for all.
Each February, he breaks out the bratwurst, she makes her salsa-with-heat, and everybody else brings something to this tailgate, covering multiple tables with treats.
Dean and I have daughters who attended school together for years. We have always had football. And he always plays host.
As far as friends go, Dean is a No. 1 draft pick.
When each year’s Super Bowl ends, friends agree to meet back in the “fan cave” two months later for the April draft.
That happened in February when Dean’s team won the Super Bowl, and his guests were all happy when the host’s team took the trophy.
Little did we know that the world would be turned upside down and we’d be watching the NFL Draft separately, from our homes. Watching as NFL teams’ general managers make picks from their homes.
It just won’t be the same without live fans at the draft, booing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he announces the draft choices. I’ll miss that.
I’ll be watching. So will Dean. We’ll text. Maybe we’ll call when our teams are “on the clock” and ready to make a pick.
It won’t be what we’ve done the past 10 years or so. It won’t feel the same.
Some events are best enjoyed in a communal setting, with the hugs of family members, or the laugh of a friend.
Like Easter and graduations and Mother’s Day.
Like the basketball season, the hockey season, the baseball season.
We’re all missing out on too many of these moments.
In most cases, the best we can do is have hope and say, “There is always next year.”
FEATURED VIDEO