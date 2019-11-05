Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, for the May 13 concert featuring former One Direction vocalist Niall Horan.
Tickets are $29.50 to $129.50, and will be available at bokcenter.com. Online ticket purchases for U.S. shows come with one CD of Horan' forthcoming album per ticket order. After ticket purchase, individuals will receive an additional email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to redeem album. U.S. residents only. One CD per online order. Maximum of 4 albums redeemed per household.
Special guests Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher will also perform.
“Nice To Meet Ya”, the first single from Horan’s new album, has already amassed more than 35 million combined global streams and was named one of the “5 Best Songs of the Week” by Time Magazine upon its release in October.
Horan's first solo album, "Flicker," has sold 3 million copies worldwide and spawned two hit singles, "This Town" and "Slow Hands."