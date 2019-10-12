Nimrod International Journal, the literary magazine published by the University of Tulsa, will host its annual Conference for Readers and Writers, featuring nationally known writers as well as the winners of its annual writing awards contest.
The conference will kick off with Write Night at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the museum, 2445 S. Peoria Ave. A reception with cash bar and light bites will be followed by conversation, readings and a book-signing by poet Kim Addonizio and fiction writer Margot Livesey. The event is co-hosted by Magic City Books and co-sponsored by The University of Tulsa’s Creative Writing program.
The all-day Conference for Readers and Writers will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at The University of Tulsa’s Allen Chapman Student Union, 440 S. Gary Ave.
Special guest authors and editors include National Book Award finalist and poet Addonizio; Guggenheim Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts fellow and novelist Livesey; mystery novelist Rachel Howzell Hall, author of the Detective Elouise Norton series; 2017 Oklahoma Poet Laureate Jeanetta Calhoun Mish; William C. Morris Young Adult Debut Award finalist Anna-Marie McLemore; literary agent Jennifer Udden; and more.
Participants can choose from a wide array of panels and workshops on writing fiction, poetry, nonfiction, mystery, and young adult literature; publishing contracts; and more.
Workshops include:
• Hush, Shut Up, Please Be Quiet: How to Write Better Dialogue
• Revise Your Poem Without Killing It
• Crowdsourcing Research: Creative Nonfiction
• Publishing: Contracts 101
• Unpossessed: Reconsidering the Demonized in YA and Speculative Fiction
• Persona Poems: Speaking in Someone Else’s Voice
Each registrant is entitled to participate in readings, panel discussions, masterclasses, novel-query critiques, and one-on-one editing sessions.
Scholarships to help cover registration costs are available for students, teachers, and adult writers in need. Professional development credit is available for Tulsa Public Schools teachers.
Nimrod Write Night is free and open to the public. Registration for the Conference for Readers and Writers is $60 until Oct. 15, and $70 afterward.
For registration forms and more information: 918-631-3080, utulsa.edu/nimrod.