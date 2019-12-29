By Jimmie Tramel • Tulsa World
The year 2020 sounds like science fiction, but it’s going to be reality in a few days.
Reaction: Time flies, even if your car doesn’t.
Is the world of 2020 anything like you envisioned it being? The Tulsa World assembled a group of panelists to answer questions related to 2020. See the accompanying info box for a list of panelists and their titles.
1. Was there something you hoped would be invented by 2020, but we still don’t have it yet?
John Wooley: I’d say cute robots with funny personalities.
Scott Kinney: Transporter beams!
Dan Wallace: Thought-based technology. We’re getting closer with lots of voice-command devices, but technology that responds to your thoughts rather than relying on sound would be nice.
Dallion Turley: Hovercars.
Michael Vance: The flying car.
Meg Charron Webb: Flying cars. I was promised this in my Weekly Reader in 1990. They were supposed to be everywhere by 2000, and that’s 20 years ago. I’m still waiting.
Bart Bush: The flying belt. Buck Rogers had it in 1928. As a kid of the 1950s, this seemed a real possibility to me.
Chris Burnham: Reliable self-driving cars. I can get in mine, program a location on the GPS and set the cruise control and it will not crash into the car in front of me, but I still have to steer it. I’d like to be able to take a nap driving home late at night and know I can get there safely.
Bruce Howard: Teleportation. It would obviously revolutionize the travel industry. At the same time, its unintended consequence would be how it would affect military encounters, espionage and so forth. More seriously, I thought that there would be some invention that would have cured cancer, ALS and some of the other more insidious diseases.
R.A. Jones: A lot of people will probably list those flying cars we were promised in science-fiction movies and books. But, given how poorly many of us drive on solid ground, I’m not sure it would ever be wise to turn us loose in the skies! The things I would most like to see are not inventions, per se, but rather discoveries. While enormous strides have been made medically in the past century, there are several discoveries that we have come tantalizingly close to making — but not quite yet. Foremost among these would be cures for the deadliest forms of cancer, for diabetes and that horrible scourge to quality of life: Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia.
And I want greatly for us to increase and expand on our explorations of space. I often point to the fact that only 66 years passed between that first, brief airplane flight at Kitty Hawk — and Neil Armstrong taking that giant leap for mankind on the Moon’s Sea of Tranquility. Yet, in the nearly 50 years since the last Apollo mission, no human foot has ever again trod on an extraterrestrial landscape. I would dearly love to witness the first man (or woman) setting foot on the planet Mars. Also just on the horizon, I think, is the discovery of other life (sentient or otherwise) beyond our own solar system!
2. What has been the most life-changing invention of the past 100 years?
Turley: The internet, for best and worst.
Wooley: The tuna fish hoagie (apologies to Todd Rundgren and Nazz).
Bush: The phone. I was going to say the television or the computer, but the new phones accomplish both activities, plus a whole lot more than either one can separately provide.
Burnham: It’s a toss-up between the television and the home computer. TV allowed much of human society to be homogenized. The computer made information a commodity and allowed us to further shrink the world via communication.
Kinney: The microchip.
Webb: Well, penicillin was invented in the 1920s, and that’s been pretty important. Selfishly, I will say the smartphone only because I panic if I can’t find mine. (Rip the house apart in tears, panic.) It’s become an extension of our bodies. It’s with us at all times. We sleep with them, eat with them, take them to the bathroom with us. They keep us connected to each other, hold instant information and they give us our news. Honestly, I can’t think of anything that’s ever been as important to the masses as smartphones.
Vance: The computer.
Howard: The computer and the computer chip, which controls just about everything we use or do.
Jones: I think, without question, the most significant and life-altering invention of the past century has been the processing chip that led to the incredible computer technology that now dominates much of our life around the world. Nor, I feel, have we yet reached the limits of what will be done with this and similar technology in the decades just ahead of us.
Wallace: The computer and its evolution into the smartphone and other related devices. The personal computer is at the core of all those, though, and has changed life around the world immeasurably.
3. Is the world of 2020 anything like you might have long-ago imagined it to be?
Wallace: I thought it would be cleaner and with most basic needs having been met, which would have reduced conflicts.
Vance: No.
Turley: Nope.
Burnham: No. I had really hoped that we would have set aside a lot of our personal differences and found a way to form a more peaceful society.
Bush: I thought we’d be a lot closer to a utopian society.
Wooley: Since I got most of my early ideas about the future from pulp magazines and comic books like Magnus, Robot Fighter, I’d have to say no, since I haven’t witnessed any women in metal brassieres fighting giant bug-eyed aliens. Not in real life, anyway.
Howard: It’s pretty much what I imagined, with incremental progress in many areas. However, I am surprised at how quickly we became interconnected with the internet.
Kinney: The world of 2020 is better than I imagined it would be. I was raised in the era of “The Day After” TV movie and similar disaster films of the 1970s. I assumed we’d be living in the world of “Thundarr The Barbarian” or “Planet of the Apes” at this point for some reason.
Webb: I’m not a member of the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club so, no, things did not turn out the way I planned them at 18. In all seriousness, 18 years ago I was a senior in high school. I opened my Yahoo email account that year. I didn’t own a cellphone or a computer. Honestly, I kind of miss the simplicity of the 1990s. I have a love/hate relationship with the technology we have now. I don’t want to go back, but now, everyone can get to you. You’re accessible by social media, your phone, FaceTime, email. It’s hard to get off the grid now. I don’t think I could have imagined in 2000 how much we’d be connected at this point.
Jones: Those of us who are a bit older may not feel 2020 is quite as futuristic as we might have hoped it would be. Having been influenced by science fiction that was perhaps overly enamored with our leaps forward in technology and perhaps overly optimistic about our social growth as a race, some of us expected, or at least hoped, that by 2020 we would be living in highly futuristic cities encased in domes and criss-crossed with floating walkways — a world where space travel, at least from the Earth to the moon if not beyond the stars, would be a common occurrence and a world where disease had largely been eliminated and where all peoples had finally learned to live together in peace. The real world of 2020, alas, will not measure up in that respect. Still, science and technology have improved standards of living.
Through such agencies as the United Nations, efforts are being made to work together as one world for the mutual benefit of all. he ideal of free and democratic societies is under constant attack, but doesn’t fully yield. I’d say that, certainly in developed countries, it is, all things considered, a better world than you would have found in 1920.
4. If you could recommend only one piece of science fiction, in any medium, what would it be and why?
Howard: The “Twilight Zone” episode “To Serve Mankind.” Aliens come and teach us how to end war, end starvation and end disease only to find out that the book “To Serve Mankind” was a cookbook! It’s a great example of being overwhelmed by seemingly magical technology and mankind accepting and embracing it without having any understanding of the consequences.
Webb: As an ’80s and ’90s kid, I love the movie “Back to the Future.” Teleportation or time travel would be my super power if I could have one, and to go back in time would be amazing. I’m more nostalgic for the past than hot for the future.
Wooley: It would have to be two: George Orwell’s novel “1984” and Mike Judge’s film “Idiocracy,” both of which seem especially and chillingly relevant these days.
Burnham: George Orwell’s “1984.” It’s frightening how correct he was about a lot of things except the timetable. It took a little longer, but it’s happening.
Wallace: I don’t generally like to think of something recent as “best,” as the newness can wear off and it may not stand the test of time, but I have to say “The Expanse” series as it is sci-fi at its best with excellent world-building, accurate technology and believable, complex characters all wrapped around a story that never falters.
Kinney: The book “Rendezvous with Rama” by Arthur C. Clarke (I also recommend the sequel books!). It’s really great escapism while also presenting plausible speculative fiction about our first contact with beings from other worlds.
Turley: “Blade Runner” by Phili K. Dick.
Vance: “The Time Machine” or “War of the Worlds” by H.G. Wells. They created the sub-genres of time travel and interstellar war that have been used hundreds, if not thousands, of times.
Bush: Mercury Radio Theatre’s “War of the Worlds” in 1938 starring Orson Welles. It was the scariest radio fiction ever presented as a live ongoing story. Many were frightened by what they thought were invading aliens! It featured powerful radio performances, but this was 1938 and think of how limited information was and how theories of invasions from outer space seemed remotely possible. So, for getting the “feel” of science fiction, this is a great example!
Jones: I think if I could only make one recommendation, it would be the classic ’50s sci-fi movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” It was truly a product of its time, dealing as it did with the “new” world earthlings had found themselves living in after World War II: a world in which horrible weapons of mass destruction that had never before existed now were an omnipresent danger in a world locked in a Cold War. The fear that people lived under then was real and palpable, and this movie expertly played off our shared and understandable paranoia. The fear of mutual self-destruction is still all too real today, perhaps moreso than at any time since the 1950s.
The movie is also extremely suspenseful, evocative and moody and even frightening. Those elements are probably less evident to a modern viewer seeing it for the first time, but they can still be appreciated. And its overarching message — that if we people of Earth do not learn to co-exist in peace we will surely sow the seeds of worldwide destruction — is alas just as true today as it was six decades ago.
5. Better franchise: Star Trek, Star Wars — or something else?
Burnham: Doctor Who — proving one person can save the universe with no weapons except his mind, one universal tool and a lot of help from some friends.
Wooley: Is it too retro to say Rocky Jones, Space Ranger or Fireball XL-5?
Kinney: Trailer Park Boys.
Howard: Like them both, but Star Trek.
Turley: Star Wars all the way!
Wallace: To me, Star Trek is best in that it tends to have more complex stories, more developed characters and more science than fantasy. That being said, Star Wars tends to be more fun and, with new movies and TV series, the characters and that galaxy far, far away are becoming more defined.
Webb: My husband is a diehard Star Wars fan, and he will break up with me if I say Star Trek, but, honestly, I don’t have a dog in the fight. I’m a comedy fan so I’ll go with The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy trilogy as the better franchise. Science fiction is not my first pop culture language, but the science-comedy genre lured me in.
Bush: Da-da-da-da ... Batman.
Jones: You will probably find the responses to this falling largely along generational lines. Older fans — like me — will probably prefer Star Trek, while younger ones will be more likely to vote for Star Wars. I still find Trek to be the more intelligent of the two, delving more deeply into issues and characters. But, hey — I’ll probably be sitting in a theater sometime in the next week or two watching the new Star Wars movie as well!
There is another movie franchise that has run longer than either of these two and has arguably produced more films that were good, solid, fun adventures — and it is one that probably won’t even occur to most people to be thought of as being science fiction, though it has come to be more and more reliant on elements that could honestly be labeled as science fiction. It is a favorite of mine, also. The series? James Bond.