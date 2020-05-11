We should be watching the NBA playoffs right now, and with our own personal rooting interest.
Weren’t we all surprised by this year’s Oklahoma City Thunder team, which was on schedule to win more games than last year’s squad that featured the departed Russell Westbrook and Paul George?
At least the pandemic has given us Michael Jordan in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” and most of us can’t get enough of his legend, his competitive drive and all the drama.
But if you need more drama — or comedy — some of the the NBA’s superstars went to the movies and got even bigger on the big screen.
Here’s the starting five.
Michael Jordan in ‘Space Jam’
You combine the talents of Michael Jordan with the classic Looney Tunes animated favorites led by Bugs Bunny, and you get the best of the basketball movies that has NBA star-power. Beyond Jordan was Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and so many others on an all-star roster. This 1996 hit is finally being remade after years of rumors with the one player who arguably can match Jordan’s skills on the court and off: LeBron James.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in ‘Airplane!’
There are other contenders, but the appearance of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in “Airplane!” — one of the funniest films ever made — is one of the best and most hilarious appearances by a pro athlete from any sport. Staying in character as Roger Murdock, a co-pilot on this doomed flight, isn’t easy when a little boy keeps telling you that you’re the basketball superstar who the child’s father says doesn’t “work hard on defense” and “never really tries, except during the playoffs.” An all-star effort from the only guy on this list who, in his film debut in 1972’s “Game of Death,” can say he fought against Bruce Lee.
Ray Allen in ‘He Got Game’
Ray Allen always had game, becoming an NBA champion with one of the sweetest strokes from 3-point land in history. But it turned out that he had game in front of a film camera, too. Not just anybody can hang with Denzel Washington’s dramatic skills in a film written and directed by Spike Lee. But as Jesus Shuttlesworth, the country’s top high school prospect whose inmate father is trying to steer him toward a certain college in exchange for a lighter sentence, Allen took his shot and walked off a winner.
LeBron James in ‘Trainwreck’
Playing himself in this Amy Schumer comedy hit, who knew that James could so remarkably play against our preconceived notions of what a megastar athlete is like, delivering deadpan comebacks that kill? Opposite Tulsa’s Bill Hader, playing a surgeon who works with pro athletes and is one of LeBron’s best buddies, James is perfect as a friend who wants to know Schumer’s intentions and who stages a hilarious intervention.
Kevin Garnett in ‘Uncut Gems’
In his film debut, acting opposite Adam Sandler’s New York City jeweler/degenerate gambling addict, Kevin Garnett was one of the best things in this crime thriller. He was playing himself, but this was no layup of a role; as a star with a superstition regarding a rare black opal he wants to buy to boost his luck, there are complexities to the part that he mastered like a veteran. This was inspired casting that proved to be a slam-dunk.
The backups
All the stars in “Like Mike”; Dennis Rodman in “Double Team” and “Simon Sez”; Julius Erving in “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh”; Gheorghe Muresan in “My Giant”; Marques Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump”; John Salley in the first two “Bad Boys” movies; Kyrie Irving in “Uncle Drew”; Shaquille O’Neal in “Kazaam.”
Don’t even bother
A couple of years before he dumped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 73-win team that didn’t need him, Kevin Durant delivered one of the worst sports movies ever made in “thunderstruck,” and he made it in a Thunder uniform.
Whether you are a person who loves the Thunder, or who enjoys movies with a coherent story and a star with charisma, you don’t need this pain.
NHL
Yes, the National Hockey League playoffs should be entertaining us as well, but NHL players haven’t entertained us much on the big screen. Cam Neely — playing the same character, Sea Bass, in two “Dumb and Dumber” movies and in “Me, Myself and Irene” — is pretty much where the list begins and ends.
They couldn’t even make the sport’s greatest player, Wayne Gretzky, a star beyond hockey. Talk about limited range: In “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” he played himself. In an episode of “The Simpsons,” he was the voice of himself. In a 1981 episode of “The Young and the Restless,” he played a guy named Wayne.