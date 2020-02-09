Violet Weston is one tough mother.
No one is safe from her acid-drenched “truth telling,” fueled by a medicine cabinet full of drugs and an unlimited supply of vitriol.
But, as Vivica Walkenbach has come to understand as she prepares for Theatre Tulsa’s production of “August: Osage County,” if you had lived the life Violet Weston lived, you wouldn’t have turned out so nice, either.
“Violet had such a hard-scrabble childhood, the likes of which most people could not begin to imagine,” said Walkenbach, who will be portraying the matriarch of the Weston clan in this staging of Tulsa native Tracy Letts’ Pultizer Prize-winning drama.
“The two stories about her childhood that she tells in the play — about the physical and mental abuse her mother inflicted on her — are absolutely horrifying,” Walkenbach said. “It’s no wonder that Violet sees everyone around her as an enemy. That’s why she’s such a narcissist and master manipulator. It’s what she had to become to protect herself, and now, it’s the only way she knows how to deal with people.”
In “August: Osage County,” what brings the Weston clan to the family manse in rural Oklahoma is the unexplained disappearance of the patriarch, Beverly (Andy Axewell), whose single volume of poetry was enough to land him a teaching job at the University of Tulsa.
The three daughters — Barbara (Cathy Woods), Ivy (Kristin D. Robert) and Karen (Leslie Long) — accompanied by ex-husband (Kurt Harris), new boyfriend (Jeffrey Jimenez) and offspring (Anabel White) have arrived, along with Violet’s sister Mattie Fae (Harriet Chenault) and her husband, Charlie (Alden Anderson), and son Little Charles (Fletcher Gross), to support Violet in her time of need.
But Violet needs no such care, as she makes clear in every word she inflicts on her family members.
“During the dinner scene, Violet is really eating up her family, instead of the food,” Walkenbach said. “Her desperation to retain control, to not be tossed aside because the husband who was her claim to fame is gone, is so overwhelming that she will tear down everyone around her to assert herself.
“The thing is,” she said, “I feel a kinship with Violet. Some of the incidents in the play are things that I know happened in my father’s family. So I understand where Violet is coming from, and that while some people might think what happens in ‘August: Osage County’ is exaggerated in some way, Violet and all she says and does is coming from a very real place.”
Walkenbach was one of the city’s most active members of the Tulsa theater community for many years, working with most of the city’s companies before leaving the stage behind about 15 years ago.
“The last show I did was ‘The Sound of Music’ with Tulsa Opera in 2004,” she said. “Then I started having grandchildren. And I realized I could either keep doing play after play or I could be with my grandchildren, and it wasn’t that difficult a decision. Grandkids are little for only so long, so I took a 15-year hiatus.
“Then, last year, I realized that they were grown up and weren’t in need of Grandma as much, so I started auditioning again,” Walkenbach said, who has performed in Theatre Tulsa’s “My Fair Lady” and American Theatre Company’s “What the Butler Saw.”
“Lisa (Stefanic, who is directing “August: Osage County”) and I have worked together for years on all sorts of shows,” Walkenbach said. “And she’s done a great job in bringing out the humor in this show — and there is a lot in this play that is as hilarious as it is horrifying.”
