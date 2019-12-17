Two of Jay Cronley's best-known novels, both of which were adapted into hit films, have been reissued by Echo Point Books & Media.
Cronley, who began writing his "At Large" column for the Tulsa Tribune before joining the Tulsa World in 1992, wrote eight novels in addition to his newspaper and magazine writing before his death in 2017.
The re-issued books are Cronley's second novel, "Good Vibes," originally published in 1979, and the 1985 novel "Funny Farm."
Both films were adapted into films. "Funny Farm," about a couple that moves from New York City to a small town in Vermont, where their interactions with the local don't go all that smoothly, was made into a film in 1988 starring Chevy Chase.
"Good Vibes" was filmed in 1989 as "Let it Ride," starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr. It's the story of a habitual gambler who has one day when every bet he makes pays off.
The New York Times Book Review said Cronley's novels were "Uproarious, utterly absurd (and) wonderfully endearing....He is the kind of writer who, because there is no one else quite like him, could easily become an addiction."