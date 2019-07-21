At first, writer Andrew Shaffer wasn’t going to take former Vice President Joe Biden all that seriously.
“People always say that the vice president — in any administration — doesn’t do all that much,” Shaffer said. “That’s not really the case, but it got me to thinking about doing a book about Biden, where he has this kind of Walter Mitty-like existence, where he imagines himself to be some kind of super secret agent.”
However, Shaffer felt the idea lacked a certain something. Then he came across the many internet memes that depicted Biden as an almost goofy sidekick to the usually stoic Obama.
“That’s when I realized what was missing from this idea — Barack Obama,” Shaffer said. “I realized they could work well as a kind of Holmes and Watson duo.”
Shaffer, whose previous works include “Fifty Shames of Grey: A Parody,” “How to Survive a Sharknado and other Unnatural Disasters” and “Great Philosophers Who Failed at Love,” set about crafting what would become the first in a proposed series of mysteries featuring the former president and vice president of the United States of America as amateur detectives.
“Hope Never Dies,” published in 2018, begins some time after Obama and Biden have left office. Obama is apparently living the high life, hobnobbing with celebrities ranging from Richard Branson to Bradley Cooper, while “Average Joe” Biden is wondering what happened to the “bromance” they shared during two presidential terms.
Then, on a dark night, Obama mysteriously materializes at Biden’s home with information about the death of an Amtrak conductor whom Biden had befriended. And soon the two are scouring the dark side of Delaware, unraveling a plot tied to the nation’s opioid epidemic.
The novel proved to be a critical and popular hit, with the New York Times calling it “an escapist fantasy that will likely appeal to liberals pining for the previous administration, (but) also at times a surprisingly earnest story about estranged friends who are reunited under strange circumstances.”
The recently published “Hope Rides Again” (Quirk Books, $14.99) has Biden, who is contemplating a 2020 presidential bid, coming to Chicago to meet with a local activist whose endorsement could be crucial to Biden’s potential campaign.
But when Obama’s prized BlackBerry is stolen, and the purported thief ends up riddled with bullets, Biden and Obama begin an investigation that delves into Chicago’s legendary dirty politics and the gun violence that has plagued the city.
While the whole idea of an Obama-Biden crime-fighting team might sound like a parody, Shaffer said the books turned out more serious than he originally thought they would be.
“When I turned in the first draft of the first book, I told my editor that I had made the story a little more emotional than usual and that I could make it funnier if they wanted,” he said. “But I was told they liked it the way it was. They said it even made someone in the office tear up a bit, which is something I’d had never had happen before.
“There still is a good bit of humor in the books, but it comes from the characters and the situations,” Shaffer said.
That was also why Shaffer decided to have the stories grow out of serious, real-world issues, to help ground these somewhat fantastic tales in real emotions.
“I wanted the stories to take place in the real world, and that meant focusing on issues that are personally important to the characters,” he said. “When I decided to set the second book in Chicago, I thought for a while of making it something fun, on the order of ‘The Blues Brothers’ or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’
“But I couldn’t write a crime story set in Chicago and ignore what has been going on there in terms of gun violence,” Shaffer said. “I wanted the characters to have a stake in what’s happening in the story, to get their hands dirty, so to speak.”
Shaffer got the chance to meet Biden when the former vice president was in Shaffer’s home state of Kentucky to campaign for local candidates.
“I was contacted by his people who said he wanted to meet me,” Shaffer said. “So I went to this campaign event, introduced myself, and he said, ‘You’re the guy who wrote that book.’ He said he loved the idea, although he hadn’t read the book. I don’t know if he’s read it since then.”
What President Obama thinks of his mystery-solving alter-ego, however, remains ... well, a mystery.
“I’ll put it this way,” Shaffer said. “I haven’t received a cease-and-desist order, so I suppose we can continue the series.”
“Hope Rides Again” was being completed as Biden considered entering the 2020 presidential race.
“In the end, we kind of left it up in the air to allow us a little wiggle room,” Shaffer said. “I’m now trying to think of the third book, which will depend a lot on what happens between now and next July.”
