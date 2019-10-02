“Fans” from around the state and across the nation will have a reason visit Norman this weekend.
Football game? Nope. The Sooners are out of town.
The event that will bring vistors to Norman is one of the purest old-school comic conventions in the nation.
Oafcon 2019 is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive, in Norman. Admission is free.
The current trend among conventions is to be a pop culture con with celebrity guests and other attractions that may or may not be related to comics.
Oafcon is the opposite. Comics are the backbone of Oafcon, which harkens back to hotel comic shows of yesteryear, and comic collectors know through positive word of mouth that Oafcon is “the” Oklahoma convention to go to if your passion is comics, pulps and other paper treasures.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the final day. For more information, go to the Oafcon 2019 Facebook page.