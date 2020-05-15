Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WESTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1000 AM CDT. * AT 703 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. SOME MINOR FLOODING HAS BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN 31ST AND 41ST STREET NEAR COUNTY LINE RD. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... STONEBLUFF... ONETA... LIBERTY... REDBIRD... LEONARD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 220 AND 243. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&