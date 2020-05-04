The Bartlesville-based music festival OKM Music will postpone its 2020 Festival to September 4–10.
The festival, the 36th edition of what started as the OK Mozart International Festival, was originally scheduled to be presented June 12-18 at the Bartlesville Community Center and its environs.
One of the originally scheduled guests for this year's festival, the popular brass quintet Canadian Brass, has had to withdraw because of the on-going travel ban between Canada and the United States. The Dallas Brass, which was featured at the 2019 festival, will perform as the festival's headline act.
Mary Lynn Mihm, chairman of the OKM Music board of directors, said the Canadian Brass will be part of the 2021 festival.
Other performers scheduled for the 2020 festival include the Dallas String Quartet, cellist and composer Tina Guo, the Verona Quartet, saxophonist Grady Nichols, pianist Wynona Wang (formerly Yi-Nuo Wang), the Clark Gibson Quintet, and Balsam Range.
In a statement, Mihm said, "We are fully committed to the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and community. By following recommendations from federal, state and local health authorities, postponing our festival seemed like the most appropriate option."
Mihm added that an event safety committee has been formed that will help implement protocols intended to protect our artists, patrons and staff during the September festival, such as hand-sanitizing stations at each venue, and more limited seating to allow for social distancing.
"We hope to offer live streaming of each concert for those who cannot attend due to issues relating to the virus," Mihm said in the statement.
OKM Music is offering a “I love music” discount of 10 percent on all Festival tickets. Current ticketholders will have the option to receive a full refund for tickets purchased previously for Canadian Brass, or they may keep those tickets to be transferred for the Dallas Brass concert. Patrons may also considering donating their ticket back to OKM.
For more information: 918-336-9900.