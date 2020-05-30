FICTION
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
2. “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips (Vintage)
3. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)
4. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf Publishing Group)
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth Press)
7. “Rodham” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
8. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor Books)
9. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
NONFICTION
1. “In Praise of Walking” by Shane O’Mara (W. W. Norton)
2. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
4. “This is All I Got” by Lauren Sandler (Random House)
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
6. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
7. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
8. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (Simon and Schuster)
9. “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton (Crown Publishing Group)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel) (Hunger Games)” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)
2. “Sadie” by Courtney Summers (Wednesday Books)
3. “Warrior of the Wild” by Tricia Levenseller (Square Fish)
4. “Refraction” by Naomi Hughes (Page Street Kids)
5. “Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender (Balzer+Bray)
6. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random)
7. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (Harper)
8. “The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall (Candlewick Press)
9. “Book with No Pictures” by B.J Novak (Dial Books)
10. “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.