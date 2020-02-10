Regina King (left) presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP
Wes Studi is seen in the audience before the start of the ceremony on Sunday. He received an honorary Oscar at the Academy’s Governors Awards in October. Chris Pizzello/AP
Janelle Monae, left, and Billy Porter perform onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Brad Pitt, a native of Shawnee, became the fourth Oklahoman to win an Academy Award for acting on Sunday night, and the first in nearly a half-century.
Pitt received the Oscar as best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s ode to making movies in 1969 Hollywood, in which he plays a professional stunt man.
“Thank you, this is really incredible,” Pitt said from the podium, before thanking Tarantino and his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, whose character is a film star who is best friends with his stunt double.
“Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day. The view is fantastic,” Pitt said before thanking stunt crews on all films, thanking his parents and saying that his own story, coming from Midwest roots to California to take a chance on acting, is “once upon a time in Hollywood, indeed.”
While Pitt was raised in Springfield, Missouri, he was born in Shawnee in 1963 and reportedly still has family living in Oklahoma.
The Oscar win is the first for an Oklahoma-born actor since Foraker native Ben Johnson, who grew up in Osage County, won his Academy Award for best supporting actor in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.”
Two other Oklahomans have won acting Oscars: Tulsa native Jennifer Jones, who received five Academy Award nominations and won for best actress in 1943’s “The Song of Bernadette”; and Van Heflin, born in Walters, who won a best supporting actor Oscar for the 1941 film noir “Johnny Eager.”
While no other Oklahomans were nominated for Academy Awards on Sunday, there were several with connections to nominated films, including:
• “Klaus” was nominated for best animated movie, and it was co-written by Zach Lewis, a Tulsa native and Holland Hall graduate. “Toy Story 4” was the winner in the category.
• Renee Zellweger won best actress for “Judy,” which was produced by Mickey Liddell, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s film program who has family in the Norman and Oklahoma City areas as well as an office for his LD Entertainment production company.
• Micah Fitzerman-Blue, another Tulsa native and Holland Hall alumni, co-wrote “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” for which Tom Hanks was nominated for best supporting actor.
• Actor Clu Gulager, born in Holdenville and raised in Muskogee and Tahlequah, had a small role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
• Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s Wes Studi, who won an honorary Oscar at the Academy’s Governors Awards in October, was in attendance and recognized during Sunday’s telecast.
In other awards news: Both Mary Kay Place (for “Diane”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) were nominated in the best actress category at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, which honors independent films made outside of the Hollywood studio system. The award went to Renee Zellweger for “Judy,” but it’s been a good year for both Tulsa-born performers: Place was named best actress of 2019 for “Diane” by the National Society of Film Critics and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, while Woodard’s performance came in the movie that won the top prize at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
