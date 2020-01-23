The Cherokee Nation Film Office is expanding its presence at the independent film forum that is Sundance Film Festival this week in Utah, as is the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The Cherokee film office is sponsoring an inaugural Indigenous Filmmakers Lounge with a goal of further advancing the presence of Native Americans in the film and television industries.
This expands on the long tradition of the Sundance Indigenous Program, and as an official partner of this year's festival, the Lounge will feature panel discussions and live performances with a focus on "narrative change and creating opportunities for Native peoples to build sustainable careers in the industry," according to the film office.
“We attended last year’s festival within a week of our organization’s launch and were blown away by the amazing talent and collaboration we saw,” said Jennifer Loren, senior manager of the film office.
“We used that inspiration to drive our mission (to) engage and support Native talent within the industry," she said, with the Lounge "just one more way we can come together in support of diverse and authentic representation."
The Lounge event is set in Park City on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.
The Cherokee film office is taking part in panel discussions as well as showing the Cherokee Nation’s Emmy award-winning show, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People."
“One of the discussions we’re participating in is focused on filming in Indian Country and developing Native crew,” Loren said. “We can’t wait to share with everyone what we’ve been working on and introduce the first-ever Native talent, crew and business/support services databases, which will live on the Cherokee.film website.
"We want to see more Natives in front of the camera, behind the camera, writing the scripts and even in the boardrooms. We’re also showcasing the unique (and) diverse locations within northeastern Oklahoma to help bring the economic benefits of film production to the 14 counties of the Cherokee Nation.”
Meanwhile, the fourth annual #FILMTULSA 2020 is set for this weekend, with a reception at a private home in Park City to show off Tulsa, "the creative hub and cultural destination of Oklahoma," according to Abby Kurin, executive director of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The Saturday event will allow festivalgoers to meet with members of the Tulsa creative community in a reception atmosphere and hear live music by Tulsa singer-songwriter Steve Liddell.
They will also learn about filming in Tulsa, including the experience of the Steven Yeun-starring "Minari," which shot in the area last summer and will have its world premiere at the festival this weekend.
The #FILMTULSA event is sponsored by Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, Tulsa Regional Tourism, Wendy and Gentner Drummond, Teresa Knox and Ivan Acosta, Frauke Quiroga, and John and Dede Hewitt.