BROKEN ARROW — The Roughneck Roller Derby League will start the 2020 season with a March 14 battle of home teams.
The Cherry Bombs and Red Dirt Rollers are the newest teams created by the league in 2019 after the league's roster grew to include more than 50 active members. The home teams give more skaters a chance to practice their skills and play without the burden of traveling to compete.
As part of a continuing tradition, Roughneck Roller Derby is partnering with the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Firefighters Burn Camp's efforts to provide a children who are burn victims and children with disfiguring type injures a five-day camp where they can enjoy being a kid. Roughneck Roller Derby partners with local nonprofits during every home game as a way to give back to the communities in which our skaters live.
Doors open for the opener at 4:30 p.m. inside Rhema Ninowski Recreation Center, 1367 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow. Admission is $10 at the door or $8 in advance at roughneckrollerderby.com. Military personnel, veterans, first responders and senior citizens are $8 at the door and children 12 and younger are free. Derby will start at 5 p.m. Concessions will available for purchase. After the game, the official after-party will take place at Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer, 810 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow; all ages are welcome.
The league provides hard-hitting, family-friendly entertainment dedicated to giving back to the local community. Roller derby is a full contact sport that embraces diversity, encourages sportsmanship and community involvement. The league is fully owned and operated by its skaters who contribute their many talents to making the league successful. To learn more about Tulsa's all-women flat track roller derby teams, visit roughneckroller.com.