What do you know about Clara Luper, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, Melvin Porter and Roscoe Dunjee?
Would you like to know more about Ralph Ellison, Clifton Taulbert, Joyce Carol Thomas and John Hope Franklin?
There’s a go-to place for you.
The Oklahoma Historical Society announced a new landing page on its website. The landing page, ripe for exploration, offers opportunities to learn more about the black experience in Oklahoma. Visit www.okhistory.org/blackhistory.
“Drawing attention to the legacy of racism is not enough to make permanent change,” Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, said in a news release.
“If we are to find a path forward, all of us must understand the complex story of the black community in Oklahoma. This landing page on our website opens windows to encourage that conversation using collections we have developed over the past 40 years.”
Visitors can explore historic black newspapers, watch film footage, search online collections, listen to podcasts and read biographies of civil rights leaders and authors like the ones listed above, plus many others who shaped Oklahoma’s history and culture. Resources, including lesson plans and e-exhibits, are available to provide educational support for teachers and parents. Topics highlighted include the Tulsa Race Massacre, the civil rights movement, early Oklahoma and all-black towns.
“Not only is the Oklahoma Historical Society doing things for the black community, but, as a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, OKPOP is too,” Dexter Nelson of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture said.
“We are developing community groups to help us deal with sensitive subject matter and additional consultation. We have launched the North Tulsa Music Project, which is an effort to document the African American influence on the great music produced in Tulsa, and we have been working diligently with the Greenwood Cultural Center, the Woody Guthrie Center and the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission to help spread information on the legacy of marginalized voices in Oklahoma.”
The release announcing the new landing site said black history in Oklahoma is complex and unique. For instance:
• In the early 19th century, members of the Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes brought enslaved people with them on their forced removal to present-day Oklahoma. After the Civil War, these freedmen received tribal allotments. Other formerly enslaved people saw Oklahoma as a possible “paradise,” and some hoped for an all-black territory or state.
• After statehood, the first bill proposed by the Oklahoma Legislature was Senate Bill One, which initiated Oklahoma’s Jim Crow era and subjected Oklahomans to racial segregation and the black community to oppression.
• In the mid-20th century, Oklahoma was a leader in the civil rights movement. Luper led the charge to integrate Oklahoma City’s eating establishments through peaceful sit-ins two years before famous protests in Greensboro, N.C.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the rich history and culture of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the Oklahoma Historical Society maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. For more information about OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.