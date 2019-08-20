Erin Clemons loves coming to work every day.
It’s not simply because she has one of the pivotal roles in “Hamilton,” the acclaimed musical that has become one of the biggest pop-culture phenomenons of the 21st century, or the fact that the touring production of which she is a part is spending the better part of the summer in her home state of Oklahoma.
“For me, one of the things I love most about being a part of this tour really has nothing to do with the show itself,” Clemons said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s the simple act of coming to work because it is so rare for minorities to come to work and see a bunch of people who look like they do.
“I mean, before ‘Hamilton,’ nowhere in the musical theater canon were there works like this for people who look like me,” the Lawton native said. “I’m half black and half white, so this show perfectly embodies who I am. It brings my two worlds together.”
“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical interpretation of the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has been unique in its diverse casting, with major figures of American history being portrayed by African-American and Hispanic performers.
In a 2015 interview with the New York Times, Miranda said, “Our cast looks like America looks now, and that’s certainly intentional.”It’s a way of pulling you into the story and allowing you to leave whatever cultural baggage you have about the founding fathers at the door.”
Clemons has the role of Eliza Schuyler, who becomes Alexander Hamilton’s wife, who stands by her man in spite of the traumas his pursuit of political clout causes.
“I definitely see her as the heart of the show,” Clemons said. “She brings out the soft side of Alexander Hamilton. What I try to bring of myself is a kindness and openness to others, to have the ability to forgive others when they wrong you. I mean, if Eliza hadn’t stood by her man, we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
That is because Eliza Hamilton made sure that her husband’s legacy wasn’t shot to blazes on that morning in July 1804, when Hamilton was killed in a duel by political rival Aaron Burr.
Eliza even gets the last word in the musical, in the song “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” about how Hamilton’s short, at times scandalous, life meant that he was not treated as fairly by history as other Founding Fathers, many of whom were guilty of greater crimes and peccadilloes.
“Her emotional arc is quite large,” Clemons said. “She starts out as a young innocent girl surrounded by her sisters, and by the end she’s lost everyone in her life. That she survived into her 90s is a testament to her strength. I think she’s a pretty amazing woman.”
Clemons’ original dream was to become a ballerina, until she saw a performance of “The Music Man” while in middle school.
“That was when I learned that musical theater existed,” she said, laughing. “I thought it seemed like a lot of fun. Then, when I was 15, our choir took a trip to New York City. I had seen musical theater at (Oklahoma City’s) Civic Center Music Hall, but it never clicked that people could do this for a living. We saw ‘Wicked’ and ‘Hairspray,’ and I just thought, oh yeah, this is the job for me.”
Clemons attended the University of Central Oklahoma, and during her college years would work with such well-regarded regional companies as Music Theater Wichita and Oklahoma City’s City Rep.
Upon graduation, Clemons set out for New York City, where after about 10 months she landed a part in the 25th anniversary touring production of “Les Miserables,” which led to her performing with the subsequent Broadway revival.
“For me, those 10 months were the longest 10 months of my life,” Clemons said, laughing. “But in retrospect, I was really quite lucky.”
Clemons was cast in the touring production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” when she learned about an opening in the second national tour of “Hamilton.”
“Of course, all I knew about Alexander Hamilton was that he’s on the 10-dollar bill,” she said. “But I knew I at least had to try. I took went to New York on a Monday, my day off, did my audition and was back on the tour the next day.
“I would probably have been with the ‘Beautiful’ tour when it came to Tulsa, but I learned I was hired for Hamilton before the tour came here,” she said. “So this is going to be my first time to perform in Tulsa.”
”...AND PEGGY!”
A year and a half ago, Nyla Sostre was scratching out a living in the subways of New York City.
“I was writing and performing my own music,” Sostre said. “I’d play guitar to backing tracks I had produced.”
That, along with other temporary jobs such as tending bar, was what the Brooklyn native was doing to keep body and soul together, until she went to an open call audition for the musical “Hamilton.”
“I kept getting moved along through the process until I ended up with these roles,” Sostre said. “So this is my first professional acting experience ever.”
Sostre plays two roles in “Hamilton.” In the show’s first act, she plays Peggy Schuyler, the youngest of three sisters whose lives had a major impact on Alexander Hamilton; in Act Two, she is Maria Reynolds, whose extramarital affair with Hamilton ruined his presidential ambitions.
For Sostre, the fact that these two women are so very different means that she finds it easy, even exhilarating, to change from one to another.
“My favorite moment in the show is that transition,” she said. “I go from playing this 13-year-old girl who comes from a relatively wealthy family, who is very silly and hyper and all over the stage, to a mature woman who is a wife, a mistress, a victim of abuse, someone living on the edge of ruin.
“So the process of changing from Peggy into Maria has become a real ritual,” Sostre said. “It goes beyond putting on a different dress and wig. The stakes for Maria are very different, and she knows that.
“So everything is very deliberate, like putting on the red lipstick Maria wears,” she said. “That’s kind of her signature, and to me it’s like I’m taking off my own lips, and putting Maria’s lips in their place. Because she knows she’s the pariah, the serpent in the corner. There’s a reason why she’s the only person who wears red in the second act.”
While Sostre has not had formal training in acting or singing, she said her years busking in New York helped her tremendously in facing the physical and emotional rigors of performing eight shows a week.
“There are always a bunch of buskers working the trains,” she said. “You had be early if you were wanting to get a good spot, and then you had to be able to hold that spot for as long you could. I had a schedule of doing four hours in the morning, four hours during the afternoon and evening, and that’s helped me in ‘Hamilton,’ which is three hours of everyone singing at the top of their lungs.”
The intimacy of performing on a subway platform also proved fruitful.
“You’re trying to make a connection with people, so you try to catch and hold a person’s eyes, so that you’re singing to them directly,” Sostre said. “And that taught me a lot. It gave me a way to sing through my emotions, to get the most out of a lyric or a melody, to say more than just the words you’re singing.
“If I hadn’t spent all that time singing by the trains, I don’t know that I would be able to do a song like ‘Say No to This,’” she said. “I’m having to look directly into Joseph’s eyes (Joseph Morales, who plays Alexander Hamilton), and let him know how I’ve been mistreated, all the bad things that have happened to me. My eyes are on him, but all eyes are on me in that scene, because it’s Maria’s turn to say what needs to be said.”
Sostre admitted that, when she first when she first went to that open audition, not only did she know next to nothing about Alexander Hamilton (“I didn’t know he was the guy on the 10-dollar bill,” she said, laughing), she didn’t know much about the show itself.
“Someone had told me it was ‘a cool show with R&B and rap,’” Sostre said. “I was heavily influenced by rap as a kid, and when I listened to the music, I could hear all these different influences — things that made me think of DMX, Dr. J., Busta Rhymes. The fact that all these different types of music are used to tell this story was really amazing.
“I also like the fact that they make clear that Alexander Hamilton was a great man, but he was also very human,” she said. “I think the best lesson of this show is that Hamilton was great not because he was perfect or did everything right, but he was someone who changed the world for the better in spite of all his flaws.”