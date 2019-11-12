A new series for cable's FX network about contemporary Native Americans is staging casting calls in four cities beginning this weekend for starring roles, and those with and without experience are welcome to attend.
The “Reservation Dogs” series, from Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi (the director of "Thor: Ragnarok"), will film in Oklahoma beginning early next year, with a focus on four Native American teenagers' adventures and misadventures in a rural Oklahoma town.
The casting calls with Midthunder Casting, in chronological order and seeking Native American males and females to play teens in a pilot episode, are:
— Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Oklahoma City at Springhill Suites Downtown OKC, 600 E. Sheridan Ave.
— Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 to 6 p.m., in Tulsa at Courtyard Tulsa Downtown, 415 S. Boston Ave.
— Monday, Nov. 18, 2 to 6 p.m., in Okmulgee at Best Western, 3499 N. Wood Drive.
— Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2 to 6 p.m., in Seminole at Executive Inn, 2323 Boren Blvd.
"All types, shapes and sizes! No experience necessary!" said a press release for the casting calls, directing those seeking information or to schedule an appointment to email info@midthundercasting.com.
"Feel free to show up at the casting call without an appointment. You do not need to bring anything. If you cannot make it in person, you can still participate," the press release said.
Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian in attendance at the casting call; those who cannot attendance a casting call can still take part by emailing info@midthundercasting.com.