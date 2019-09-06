Kennedy Caughell, who starred in Craft Productions' acclaimed staging of "Mary Poppins" this summer, will take on the role of Carole King in the touring production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."
Caughell, a Bartlesville native, is one of several new cast members who will join the show beginning Sept. 20, according to a post on the Playbill website.
The tour will come to Bartlesville for one performance only, Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $21-$64, and may be purchased at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.
Caughell's performance in "Mary Poppins," which was presented in July at the VanTrease PACE, was called “practically perfect in every way," by the Tulsa World, adding that "Her take on the character is closer in spirit to Travers’ original creation...Her Mary Poppins is briskly efficient yet impishly mysterious, who can communicate as much with a knowing sidelong glance as she can with her richly colored soprano voice."
Caughell was part of the Broadway cast of "Beautiful," playing the role of Betty, Carole King's childhood friend, and serving as understudy for the role of Carole King.
"Beautiful" traces the life of King, whose work as a songwriter and singer would shape American pop music through the 1960s and '70s, from her collaborations with one-time husband Gerry Goffin to her runaway success with "Tapestry," which became one of the best-selling albums of all time.
According to Playbill.com, "Beautiful" will play 105 markets in the 2019–2020 touring season. Since the tour’s launch in September 2015, the show has played 1,442 performances over 182 weeks in 94 cities to nearly 2.5 million patrons.