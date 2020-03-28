Make a movie from your smartphone. Win prizes.
That's the simple, fun tagline for the OklaHomies Short Film Contest, which is designed to engage the creative spirit of Oklahomans who are stuck in the house by making a movie in the comfort of home.
This new event, inspired by the state of current pandemic conditions, is a collaborative effort of the Cherokee Nation Film Office, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
These groups "would like to offer our fellow Oklahomans a break from all the stress, with a chance to make your own movie! Try something new and involve the whole family or your roommates in a movie-making adventure," according to a press release.
"Venture into comedy, horror, drama — the sky’s the limit! All you need is a smartphone and some creativity. You could win a $300 Visa gift card, a trophy and OklaHomie bragging rights for life!"
The OklaHomies Short Film Contest is open and continues until April 8, when all films must be submitted.
Films can be made in a “Short Short” category (movies 60 seconds or less) or a “Shorts” category of films with a running time between one and five minutes.
The Cherokee Nation Film Office has posted information for some movie-making app tutorials for those making their first movie.
Films submitted for the contest will be judged by a panel of Oklahoma filmmakers, and a complete list of rules and prizes for the categories can be found at cherokee.film/oklahomies.
Rules such as: "All films must include at least one of the following: hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, toilet paper or hand washing."
Winning films — shot and edited from smartphones only — will be announced online and on social media on April 13.