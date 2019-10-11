Eins, Zwei, Drei, Essen!
(One, two, three, eat!)
When it comes to food, Linde Oktoberfest has something for everyone. Think sausages, turkey legs, sauerkraut, potato salad, warm pretzels, pizza, and lots of sweet treats, including frozen custard and funnel cakes.
This year, why not go for three. Three courses, that is, at the new upscale, Bavarian dining experience, Restaurant am Himmel, a new addition to this year’s Linde Oktoberfest.
Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest is celebrating its 41st year, and this year’s festival promises something unique and even more delicious. The Restaurant am Himmel, ‘Restaurant in the Sky’, will feature a three-course dinner designed by chef Trey Wilson, a personal chef in Tulsa, and executed by chef John McEachern, Executive Chef of DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
“We modeled the dinner after Dallas’ Oktoberfest,” said Wilson. “It was fun researching traditional German recipes that would pair well with beer.”
The upscale restaurant overlooks the der Lufthansa Biergarten stage and dance floor.
“Every year, Oktoberfest is improving and making the offerings more diverse,” said Tony Henry, owner of Rave Review Catering, the company responsible for the pop-up restaurant. “We wanted to elevate the food and keep it new and fresh.”
“It is a very traditional, German-style menu,” said McEachern. “The menu starts with a light and fresh cucumber salad, then follows with brined pork and bratwurst, ending with traditional berry streusel.”
When asked about a favorite dish from the menu, McEachern said, “I’m a bratwurst guy, and these are made in house, especially for the dinners.”
The three-course plated and served meal is paired with signature German Warsteiner beers and a crisp German Riesling dessert wine.
“It is a great value for the price,” Henry said. “The $65 price includes admission to Oktoberfest ($10), a half-liter commemorative Klein Krug with two varieties of Warsteiner beer paired especially for each course ($13 each) and a glass of wine ($10). That’s $46 before we even get to the food.”
A non-alcoholic dinner option is also available.
“I hope the Restaurant am Himmel’s three-course menu becomes a part of Oktoberfest as a whole,” said Wilson. “It gives a chef’s touch to the celebration.”
Come for the food and stay for the fun. Tulsa’s Linde Oktoberfest always offers nationally known German bands, authentic European foods, arts and crafters MarktHaus, a full carnival, and fun activities for the entire family. The festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. runs Oct. 17-20.
