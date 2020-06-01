On the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and amid racial tensions across the country for the past week, a pair of documentaries that will focus on the massacre and on Black Wall Street were announced on Monday.
Both documentaries — one with ties to the producer of the acclaimed "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary last year and the other coming from LeBron James' production company — will reportedly tell of not only the violence of the massacre of June 1, 1921, but also of the success of the Greenwood District.
"Black Wall Street" is the working title for a documentary that will be produced and directed by Dream Hampton, an executive producer on "Surviving R. Kelly," the documentary series that following its release saw music star Kelly behind bars for sexual abuses of young women.
Hampton said of her project in a news release, "Black people from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I’m so inspired by their persistence to lift up the stories of what north Tulsa was before the massacre."
No distributor or date of release for the docuseries, which has yet to be made, has been announced.
Meanwhile, on Monday night SpringHill Entertainment — a production company owned by NBA star James and his production partner, Maverick Carter — confirmed that it is working on a Tulsa Race Massacre project.
According to Hollywood industry website Deadline, filmmaker Salima Koroma spoke of her project for the company while also referring to incidents of the past week, including the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.
On Twitter she said, "The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a black story but American history. The fabric of this country is soaked in racism and today 99 years later, we’re still fighting for change. That’s why I’m partnering with @SpringHillEnt to tell the story of Black Wall Street."
Saying how this project had been developed in recent weeks, SpringHill retweeted Koroma's post and added, "We knew we had to empower her to tell that story."
There is also no release date or outlet connected to this documentary, but both projects would be expected to be made public closer to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.